Here is a list of Lancaster County bankruptcies recorded in U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Eastern District of Pennsylvania, Reading, Oct. 11-17.

JACKSON, Lindsay E., first block of Crystal Drive, Manheim. Chapter 7.

LANDRY, Carl D., first block of Travelo Drive. Chapter 7.

THOMAS, Maurice L., 300 block of Weatherfield Place. Chapter 13.

VENTURA, Michele A., 100 block of Snyder Road, Mount Joy. Chapter 7.

Under Chapter 7 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, a debtor’s assets are liquidated to pay creditors. Under Chapter 11, the debtor, often a company, reorganizes and may pay some creditors. Under Chapter 13, a debtor proposes a repayment plan.