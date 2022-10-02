Here is a list of Lancaster County bankruptcies recorded in U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Eastern District of Pennsylvania, Reading, Sept. 20-26.

BOYD, Shelley D., 800 block of North Market Street. Chapter 13.

BROSEY, Mary J., 100 block of Chestnut Street, Lititz. Chapter 7.

CAREY, Sally A., first block of Foal Court. Chapter 7.

HESS, Nathan T., 100 block of Beech Street, Denver. Chapter 13.

MCDONALD, Clarice L., 200 block of South Queen Street. Chapter 13.

MYERS, LeeAnn M., 1700 block of St. Paul Circle. Chapter 13.

SCHAEFFER, Heather N., first block of Front Street, Lititz. Chapter 7.

Under Chapter 7 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, a debtor’s assets are liquidated to pay creditors. Under Chapter 11, the debtor, often a company, reorganizes and may pay some creditors. Under Chapter 13, a debtor proposes a repayment plan.