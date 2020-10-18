Here is a list of Lancaster County bankruptcies recorded in U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Eastern District of Pennsylvania, Reading, Oct. 6-12.

ADKIN, Beverly A., 3300 block of Lincoln Highway East, Paradise. Chapter 7.

FLOAT YOGA LANCASTER, INC., 900 block of Rothsville Road, Lititz. Chapter 7.

NICARRY, Bradford T. and Stacey M., 900 block of Rothsville Road, Lititz. Chapter 7.

LEFEVER-RIOS, YESSENIA J., 2100 block of Old Philadelphia Pike. Chapter 7.

Under Chapter 7 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, a debtor’s assets are liquidated to pay creditors. Under Chapter 11, the debtor, often a company, reorganizes and may pay some creditors. Under Chapter 13, a debtor proposes a repayment plan.