Here is a list of Lancaster County bankruptcies recorded in U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Eastern District of Pennsylvania, Reading, Oct. 4-10.

McELRATH, Clayton E. II, 1500 block of Vista Road. Chapter 7.

STRINGER, Christopher J., first block of Pinnacle Road, Holtwood. Chapter 13.

WERNER, Thomas P., 100 block of Akron Road, Ephrata. Chapter 7.

Under Chapter 7 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, a debtor’s assets are liquidated to pay creditors. Under Chapter 11, the debtor, often a company, reorganizes and may pay some creditors. Under Chapter 13, a debtor proposes a repayment plan.