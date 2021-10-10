Here is a list of Lancaster County bankruptcies recorded in U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Eastern District of Pennsylvania, Reading, Sept. 28-Oct. 4.

BECK, Timothy P. and Ami M. Klugh, 2200 block of Coventry Road. Chapter 13.

BRADY, Michael Joseph and Karen Sue Brady, 1100 block of Pilgrims Pathway, Peach Bottom. Chapter 13.

NOEL, Gloria C., first block of Beech Tree Lane, Mountville. Chapter 7.

ORR, Jacob William, 1000 block of Rawlinsville Road, Willow Street. Chapter 7.

ROTH, Robin J., 100 block of Truce Road, New Providence. Chapter 7.

STOLTZFUS, Nelson L., 100 block of North Ronks Road, Ronks. Chapter 7.

Under Chapter 7 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, a debtor’s assets are liquidated to pay creditors. Under Chapter 11, the debtor, often a company, reorganizes and may pay some creditors. Under Chapter 13, a debtor proposes a repayment plan.