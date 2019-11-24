Here is a list of Lancaster County bankruptcies recorded in U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Eastern District of Pennsylvania, Reading, Nov. 12-18.
Joseph E. Mitchell, 1900 block of Misty Drive, Mount Joy. Chapter 7.
Denis V. Pereyaslov, 100 block of Spook Lane,
Narvon. Chapter 7.
Elena Acevedo, 3100 block of Lititz Pike, Lititz. Chapter 7.
Chalmer J. III and Ashley A. Mellott, first block of Pilgrim Drive. Chapter 7.
Christopher Gehman, 200 block of Fausnacht Drive, Denver. Chapter 13.
James S. Hollingsworth, 500 block of Walnut Street, Columbia. Chapter 7.
Joshua M. Mehaffey, 100 block of Walnut Street, Columbia. Chapter 7.
Richard T. Earhart Jr., 2500 block of Valley Drive. Chapter 13.
Kristi L. Pickel, 100 block of Park Avenue, Ephrata. Chapter 7.
Javier Nieves-Perez, 100 block of Stonehouse Lane, Columbia. Chapter 13.
Joseph Eric and Danielle Leah Shields, 2200 block of Meadow View Road, Manheim. Chapter 7.
David Jerome Wells Sr., first block of Kline Road, Marietta. Chapter 7.
Michael Joseph and Karen Sue Brady, 1100 block of Pilgrims Pathway, Peach Bottom. Chapter 13.
Frank A. Valente, 800 block of Skyline Drive, Gap. Chapter 7.
Gilbert Leroy and Angela Michelle Cook, 100 block of Second Lock Road. Chapter 13.
Rodney K. and Colleen R. Marshall, first block of Hill Crest Road, Marietta. Chapter 13.
Craig Steven and Sonya Johanna Hodge, first block of Hideway Drive, Quarryville. Chapter 13.
Under Chapter 7 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, a debtor’s assets are liquidated to pay creditors. Under Chapter 11, the debtor, often a company, reorganizes and may pay some creditors. Under Chapter 13, a debtor proposes a repayment plan.