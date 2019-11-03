Here is a list of Lancaster County bankruptcies recorded in U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Eastern District of Pennsylvania, Reading, Oct. 22-28.
Lucree N. Freeman, 100 block of Church Street. Chapter 13.
Jerome D. and Phyllis M. Peartree, 300 block of North Mulberry Street. Chapter 7.
Migalia Dejesus, 600 block of Hebrank Street. Chapter 7.
Kevin M. and Amy E. Buesking, 200 block of Maple Street, Elizabethtown. Chapter 7.
Ahna Elizabeth Ebersole, 100 block of Stone Quarry Road, Leola. Chapter 7.
Matthew T. Hummer, 200 block of Robin Dale Drive, Leola. Chapter 7.
Jean M. Heberlein, 1500 block of Wheatland Avenue. Chapter 7.
Ann L. Vereen, first block of Fresh Meadow Drive. Chapter 7.
Carol E. Brooks, first block of Penn Court Drive, Mount Joy. Chapter 7.
Justin C. and Amber N. Eckman, 3400 block of Bossler Road, Elizabethtown. Chapter 7.
Heather M. Reisinger, 200 block of Cobblestone Lane. Chapter 7.
Eliezer Gonzalez-Feliciano, 2100 block of Oreville Road. Chapter 7.
Linda E. Stoltzfus, 300 block of Washington Avenue, Ephrata. Chapter 7.
Under Chapter 7 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, a debtor’s assets are liquidated to pay creditors. Under Chapter 11, the debtor, often a company, reorganizes and may pay some creditors. Under Chapter 13, a debtor proposes a repayment plan.