Here is a list of Lancaster County bankruptcies recorded in U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Eastern District of Pennsylvania, Reading, Nov. 5-11.
Jeffrey B. and Maria J. Harless, first block of East Main Street, Lititz. Chapter 13.
Charles W. Oatman Jr., 1600 block of Fishing Creek Road, Drumore. Chapter 7.
Kaitlynn Jane Lawless, 900 block of Rettew Mill Road, Ephrata. Chapter 7.
Monica Lara, 300 block of Eden Road. Chapter 7.
Jack L. Fryberger, 4000 block of Hilltop Drive, Mount Joy. Chapter 7.
Donna J. Gensemer, first block of Conrad Lane, Lititz. Chapter 7.
Under Chapter 7 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, a debtor’s assets are liquidated to pay creditors. Under Chapter 11, the debtor, often a company, reorganizes and may pay some creditors. Under Chapter 13, a debtor proposes a repayment plan.