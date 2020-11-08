Here is a list of Lancaster County bankruptcies recorded in U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Eastern District of Pennsylvania, Reading, Oct. 27-Nov. 2.

Castaing-Silva, Haydee, 3800 block of Columbia Avenue, Mountville. Chapter 7.

GROSS, Kristin N., 100 block of Bridle Path, New Holland. Chapter 7.

GUESSFORD, Nathaniel J. and Belinda, 900 block of Maytown Road, Elizabethtown. Chapter 13.

HORN, Joan E., 100 block of Ashlea Gardens, New Holland. Chapter 7.

LAWHEAD, Kirk A. and Amanda Lynn Lawhead, 200 block of West Main Street, Terre Hill. Chapter 13.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

MAURER, Carolyn L., first block of Crescent Drive, Manheim. Chapter 7.

RUIZ, Goeth R. and Marisol Nazario Zapata, 1600 block of Judie Lane. Chapter 7.

STAUFFER, Dennis Lee Jr., 100 block of Spring Ridge Court. Chapter 13.

WILD, Jennifer, first block of Laura Hill Drive, Quarryville. Chapter 7.

WILLIAMS, Bennie L., 100 block of Jemfield Court. Chapter 7.

Under Chapter 7 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, a debtor’s assets are liquidated to pay creditors. Under Chapter 11, the debtor, often a company, reorganizes and may pay some creditors. Under Chapter 13, a debtor proposes a repayment plan.