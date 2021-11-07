Here is a list of Lancaster County bankruptcies recorded in U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Eastern District of Pennsylvania, Reading, Oct. 26-Nov. 1.

FRONINA, Regina M., 1100 block of St. Joseph Street. Chapter 13.

GINES-CRESPO, Luis Enrique, first block of South Third Street, Columbia. Chapter 7.

HIRNEISEN, Beverly, first block of West Main Street, Adamstown. Chapter 7.

NIKOLAENKO, Louis D. and Ilona Nikolaenko, first block of Fairway Drive, Denver. Chapter 13.

SCHLAGER, Lori Ann, 1500 block of Swarr Run Road. Chapter 7.

Under Chapter 7 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, a debtor’s assets are liquidated to pay creditors. Under Chapter 11, the debtor, often a company, reorganizes and may pay some creditors. Under Chapter 13, a debtor proposes a repayment plan.