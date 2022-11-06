Here is a list of Lancaster County bankruptcies recorded in U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Eastern District of Pennsylvania, Reading, Oct. 25-31.

ESPINOZA VALENZUELA, Donald M., 800 block of Maple Street, Lititz. Chapter 7.

FERNANDEZ, Bernardo A., first block of Summer Street, Landisville. Chapter 13.

KURTZ, Tracy L., 700 block of Kayo Avenue. Chapter 7.

LAWSON, Tyler R., 400 block of Charles Drive, Lititz. Chapter 7.

RYNIER, Mary L. and Raymond C. Rynier Jr., first block of Ashton Drive, New Providence. Chapter 7.

TANGERT, Eric, 1100 block of Myers Circle, Lititz. Chapter 7.

WORD, Clarence Ebin and Kysha Shabazz Payne Word, 900 block of Edgewood Avenue. Chapter 13.

Under Chapter 7 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, a debtor’s assets are liquidated to pay creditors. Under Chapter 11, the debtor, often a company, reorganizes and may pay some creditors. Under Chapter 13, a debtor proposes a repayment plan.