Here is a list of Lancaster County bankruptcies recorded in U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Eastern District of Pennsylvania, Reading, Nov. 17-23.

BANEY, Robert, 900 block of Hidden Hollow Drive, Gap. Chapter 7.

BOLTON, Dennis A., 100 block of Mortar Lane, Ephrata. Chapter 13.

BOYD, Shelley D., 800 block of North Market Street. Chapter 13.

HARRIS, Martin E. and Beth A., first block of Peacock Drive. Chapter 7.

RODRIGUEZ, Esther, 500 block of Springvale Road, New Holland. Chapter 7.

Under Chapter 7 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, a debtor’s assets are liquidated to pay creditors. Under Chapter 11, the debtor, often a company, reorganizes and may pay some creditors. Under Chapter 13, a debtor proposes a repayment plan.