Here is a list of Lancaster County bankruptcies recorded in U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Eastern District of Pennsylvania, Reading, Nov. 16-22.

FREDD, Robert Shane and Michelle L., 5100 block of Newport Road. Chapter 13.

JONES, Richard E. II and Melissa A., 2400 block of Jetty Lane, Columbia. Chapter 7.

LANDIS, Timothy J., 5600 block of Bossler Road, Elizabethtown. Chapter 13.

LUGO, Emmanuel, 400 block of St. Joseph Street. Chapter 7.

PEREZ, Ivan A., 800 block of Hereford Road, Elizabethtown. Chapter 13.

VANVALKENBURGH, Daniel Lee, 600 block of St. Joseph Street. Chapter 7.

Under Chapter 7 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, a debtor’s assets are liquidated to pay creditors. Under Chapter 11, the debtor, often a company, reorganizes and may pay some creditors. Under Chapter 13, a debtor proposes a repayment plan.