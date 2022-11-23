Here is a list of Lancaster County bankruptcies recorded in U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Eastern District of Pennsylvania, Reading, Nov. 15-21.

BURNS, Joseph A. Jr., first block of Egret Circle, Denver. Chapter 13.

COOK, Karen E., 3400 block of Green Leaf Drive, Mount Joy. Chapter 7.

HARPER, Kathleen Louise, 2900 block of Pinch Road, Manheim. Chapter 13.

KRAUSKOP, Samuel C. Jr. and Debra J. Krauskop, 100 block of Lilly Drive, Ephrata. Chapter 7.

LeFEVER, Sandra L., 500 block of Truce Road, New Providence. Chapter 7.

SHANLEY, James M., 900 block of Church Street, Mount Joy. Chapter 13.

Under Chapter 7 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, a debtor’s assets are liquidated to pay creditors. Under Chapter 11, the debtor, often a company, reorganizes and may pay some creditors. Under Chapter 13, a debtor proposes a repayment plan.