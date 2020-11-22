Here is a list of Lancaster County bankruptcies recorded in U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Eastern District of Pennsylvania, Reading, Nov. 10-16.

ARNOLD, Patricia Ann, 100 block of Rock Hill Road, Millersville. Chapter 7.

EVANS, Michael Joseph, 1000 block of West Main Street, Mount Joy. Chapter 7.

MANNING, Gary L., 800 block of Newport Avenue, Gap. Chapter 7.

O’NEAL, Barbara A., 100 block of Crestwyck Circle, Mount Joy. Chapter 7.

ROSENFELD, John H., 2300 block of Chestnut View Drive. Chapter 13.

TANNER, Amanda L., first block of West Church Street, Denver. Chapter 7.

Under Chapter 7 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, a debtor’s assets are liquidated to pay creditors. Under Chapter 11, the debtor, often a company, reorganizes and may pay some creditors. Under Chapter 13, a debtor proposes a repayment plan.