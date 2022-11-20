Here is a list of Lancaster County bankruptcies recorded in U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Eastern District of Pennsylvania, Reading, Nov. 8-14.

DeMERS, John C., 200 block of Marietta Avenue, Mount Joy. Chapter 13.

McGARRIGLE, Deirdre Lee, 700 block of Parkside Lane, Lititz. Chapter 7.

NOLEN, Patrick W. and Sheryl A. Ohman, 300 block of Village Spring Lane, Reinholds. Chapter 7.

READING, Nichole L., 200 block of West Chestnut Street. Chapter 7.

SCHLINKMAN, Emily A., first block of North Charlotte Street, Manheim. Chapter 7.

ZAMBRANA, Kelvin, 300 block of Pitney Road. Chapter 13.

Under Chapter 7 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, a debtor’s assets are liquidated to pay creditors. Under Chapter 11, the debtor, often a company, reorganizes and may pay some creditors. Under Chapter 13, a debtor proposes a repayment plan.