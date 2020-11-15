Here is a list of Lancaster County bankruptcies recorded in U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Eastern District of Pennsylvania, Reading, Nov. 3-9.

ARMBRUSTER, Edgar, 100 block of Tom Avenue, Ephrata. Chapter 7.

KLOHR, Brandon H., 300 block of Kilgannon Lane. Chapter 7.

KRASSOWSKI, Curtis B., first block of Monroe Circle, Ephrata. Chapter 7.

MALDONADO, Richard, first block of Ethel Avenue, Leola. Chapter 7.

WAKEFIELD, Michelle L., 4000 block of Marietta Avenue, Mount Joy. Chapter 7.

WOERNER, Randall E., 400 block of North Cherry Alley, Elizabethtown, and Gretchen K. Woerner, 2100 block of Harrisburg Avenue, Mount Joy. Chapter 7.

Under Chapter 7 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, a debtor’s assets are liquidated to pay creditors. Under Chapter 11, the debtor, often a company, reorganizes and may pay some creditors. Under Chapter 13, a debtor proposes a repayment plan.