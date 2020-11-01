Here is a list of Lancaster County bankruptcies recorded in U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Eastern District of Pennsylvania, Reading, Oct. 20-26.

Anderson, Robert D., 5400 block of Old Philadelphia Pike, Kinzers. Chapter 13.

CASTLE, Winifred Anne, first block of Pennwick Drive, Lititz. Chapter 13.

DERR, Edward P. and Elizabeth R., first block of Oriole Drive, Ephrata. Chapter 7.

Hernandez, Pablo E., 800 block of Clearview Avenue, Ephrata. Chapter 7.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

JONES, Christianne, 2200 block of William Penn Way. Chapter 7.

McComsey, Scott H. and Cynthia C., first block of Harvestview South, Mount Joy. Chapter 13.

Santana, Elvis, 100 block of Miller Road, Akron. Chapter 7.

WOOD, David Jr., 200 block of Miller Road, Akron. Chapter 7.

Under Chapter 7 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, a debtor’s assets are liquidated to pay creditors. Under Chapter 11, the debtor, often a company, reorganizes and may pay some creditors. Under Chapter 13, a debtor proposes a repayment plan.