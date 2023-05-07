Here is a list of Lancaster County bankruptcies recorded in U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Eastern District of Pennsylvania, Reading, April 25-May 1.

CANFIELD, David W., 2400 block of Leaman Road, Ronks. Chapter 7.

CHENG, Joseph and Bernadette Mary, 200 block of Tennyson Drive. Chapter 13.

DETWILER, Dustin Douglas and Shawnee Lynn, 300 block of North Hanover Street, Elizabethtown. Chapter 7.

GROFF, Barry W., first block of Laura Lee Boulevard, Leola. Chapter 7.

ROTE, Gregory Allen, first block of Summer Lane, Lititz. Chapter 7.

SCULLY, Jordan T., 300 block of North Cherry Alley, Elizabethtown. Chapter 7.

ZEUMER, Robert G. and Nina-Anne B., first block of Peaceful Lane, Ephrata. Chapter 7.

Under Chapter 7 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, a debtor’s assets are liquidated to pay creditors. Under Chapter 11, the debtor, often a company, reorganizes and may pay some creditors. Under Chapter 13, a debtor proposes a repayment plan.