Here is a list of Lancaster County bankruptcies recorded in U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Eastern District of Pennsylvania, Reading, May 19-25.

Allan G. and Nancy E. Valunas, 100 block of Wickshire Circle, Lititz. Chapter 7.

Jane C. Wolf, 500 block of East Main Street, Ephrata. Chapter 7.

Ronald J. Winters, 700 block of East Willow Street, Elizabethtown. Chapter 7.

Christopher W. Rohrbach, 700 block of Anderson Ferry Road, Mount Joy. Chapter 7.

Frederica Redhead, 2200 block of Valley Road, East Petersburg. Chapter 7.

Alexander Grosh, 100 block of East Main Street, Mountville. Chapter 7.

Betty S. and Carl M. Schott, first block of Summer Drive, Elizabethtown. Chapter 7.

Under Chapter 7 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, a debtor’s assets are liquidated to pay creditors. Under Chapter 11, the debtor, often a company, reorganizes and may pay some creditors. Under Chapter 13, a debtor proposes a repayment plan.