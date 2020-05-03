Here is a list of Lancaster County bankruptcies recorded in U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Eastern District of Pennsylvania, Reading, April 21-27.

Christopher L. and Ebony N. Dukes, 200 block of Basswood Drive. Chapter 7.

Shirley J. Ruhl, first block of Frederick Circle, Manheim. Chapter 7.

Ryan M. Lefever, 6500 block of Hollow Drive, East Petersburg. Chapter 7.

Stacey S. Anderson, 3900 block of Parkside Court, Mount Joy. Chapter 7.

Deborah Wade, first block of Utley Place, Willow Street. Chapter 7.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Loren Kendzlic, 1000 block of Stellar Drive, Mount Joy. Chapter 7.

Stephanie M. Burkhart, first block of Essex Street, Marietta. Chapter 7.

Anne E. Galler, 1000 block of Edgemoor Court. Chapter 7.

Robert Lamar Jr. and Jennifer Louise Sauder, 2600 block of Willow Street Pike North, Willow Street. Chapter 7.

Brandon Jamar Watson, first block of South Ann Street. Chapter 13.

Under Chapter 7 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, a debtor’s assets are liquidated to pay creditors. Under Chapter 11, the debtor, often a company, reorganizes and may pay some creditors. Under Chapter 13, a debtor proposes a repayment plan.