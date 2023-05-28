Here is a list of Lancaster County bankruptcies recorded in U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Eastern District of Pennsylvania, Reading, May 16-22.

EMBLEY, Spencer Everett, first block of Country Drive, Leola. Chapter 7.

GILMORE, Kristen, first block of South Conestoga View Drive, Akron. Chapter 13.

MARTINEZ, Adrian, 2200 block of Manor Ridge Drive. Chapter 7.

ROBERTO, Kenneth W., 400 block of Tanger Street, Marietta. Chapter 13.

Under Chapter 7 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, a debtor’s assets are liquidated to pay creditors. Under Chapter 11, the debtor, often a company, reorganizes and may pay some creditors. Under Chapter 13, a debtor proposes a repayment plan.