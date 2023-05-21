Here is a list of Lancaster County bankruptcies recorded in U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Eastern District of Pennsylvania, Reading, May 9-15.

CEPEDA-WINGENROTH, Charmaine, 2800 block of Willow Street Pike North, Willow Street. Chapter 13.

LINGER, Rose D., 600 block of Brunnerville Road, Lititz. Chapter 7.

ORTIZ, Lourdes, 400 block of Dohner Drive. Chapter 7.

ROHRBACH, Steven C. and Ashleigh M. Rohrbach, first block of East Orange Street, Elizabethtown. Chapter 7.

SIPE, Denise, 100 block of Westbrook Drive, Ephrata. Chapter 7.

STANTON, Itiya, 700 block of East Walnut Street. Chapter 7.

VARNER, Christina Faye, 1600 block of Chadwick Circle. Chapter 13.

Under Chapter 7 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, a debtor’s assets are liquidated to pay creditors. Under Chapter 11, the debtor, often a company, reorganizes and may pay some creditors. Under Chapter 13, a debtor proposes a repayment plan.