Here is a list of Lancaster County bankruptcies recorded in U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Eastern District of Pennsylvania, Reading, April 20-26.

FAGAN, Stephen L., 100 block of Linda Terrace, Ephrata. Chapter 7.

GERLITZKI, April L., first block of Spring Hill Lane, Mountville. Chapter 7.

KRIEVANS, Raimonds and Sandra M., 2800 block of Pebblebrook Drive. Chapter 7.

VANNOY, Harold E. Jr. and Daphne A., 100 block of Dawn Street, Quarryville. Chapter 7.

Under Chapter 7 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, a debtor’s assets are liquidated to pay creditors. Under Chapter 11, the debtor, often a company, reorganizes and may pay some creditors. Under Chapter 13, a debtor proposes a repayment plan.