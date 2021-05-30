Here is a list of Lancaster County bankruptcies recorded in U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Eastern District of Pennsylvania, Reading, May 18-24.

BLEICH, Janice Irene, 100 block of Wycliffe Drive, Willow Street. Chapter 7.

ECENRODE, Roger R. Jr., first block of Morning Glory Lane, Manheim. Chapter 7.

HENRY, Miller III and Karen, 1100 block of Weawit Street, East Earl. Chapter 13.

REBER, Thomas Irvin Jr., 400 block of Harvestview North, Mount Joy. Chapter 7.

Recovery Works Inc., 100 block of Lancaster Pike South, Willow Street. Chapter 11.

Under Chapter 7 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, a debtor’s assets are liquidated to pay creditors. Under Chapter 11, the debtor, often a company, reorganizes and may pay some creditors. Under Chapter 13, a debtor proposes a repayment plan.