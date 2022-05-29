These Lancaster County bankruptcies were recorded in U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Eastern District of Pennsylvania, Reading, May 17-23.

GOLDBERGER, David J. Sr., 1500 block of Ridgeview Avenue. Chapter 13.

LANE, John and Sherry, 200 block of South Charlotte Street, Manheim. Chapter 7.

RUCH, Lynette G., first block of Gable Park Road. Chapter 13.

WOODWORTH, Scott, 700 block of Salix Court, Willow Street. Chapter 7.

n Under Chapter 7 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, a debtor’s assets are liquidated to pay creditors. Under Chapter 11, the debtor, often a company, reorganizes and may pay some creditors. Under Chapter 13, a debtor proposes a repayment plan.