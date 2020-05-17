Here is a list of Lancaster County bankruptcies recorded in U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Eastern District of Pennsylvania, Reading, May 5-11.

Kelly J. Graybill, 1200 block of Staman Lane, Columbia. Chapter 7.

Michael W. Kotch, 1200 block of Staman Lane, Columbia. Chapter 7.

Paul M. Concra, 1000 block of Sunset Avenue, East Earl. Chapter 7.

Jerry and Vicki Diem, 2000 block of West Main Street, Ephrata. Chapter 7.

Under Chapter 7 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, a debtor’s assets are liquidated to pay creditors. Under Chapter 11, the debtor, often a company, reorganizes and may pay some creditors. Under Chapter 13, a debtor proposes a repayment plan.