Here is a list of Lancaster County bankruptcies recorded in U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Eastern District of Pennsylvania, Reading, May 4-10.

BLANC, Eridania, 400 block of New Dorwart Street. Chapter 7.

FINCH, Margaret C., 1700 block of Marietta Avenue. Chapter 7.

KALTREIDER, Tina M., 200 block of Rock Point Road, Marietta. Chapter 13.

MARRELLO, Charlotte A., 200 block of Red Cedar Lane, Marietta. Chapter 7.

MILLER, Shawn A. and Vanessa L., 100 block of East Washington Street, Elizabethtown. Chapter 7.

Under Chapter 7 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, a debtor’s assets are liquidated to pay creditors. Under Chapter 11, the debtor, often a company, reorganizes and may pay some creditors. Under Chapter 13, a debtor proposes a repayment plan.