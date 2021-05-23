Here is a list of Lancaster County bankruptcies recorded in U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Eastern District of Pennsylvania, Reading, May 11-17.

ECHEVARRIA, Guillermo Juan, 100 block of North Locust Street, Elizabethtown. Chapter 13.

JOHNSON, Gregory J. and Desiree A., 700 block of South Lime Street. Chapter 13.

RALEY, David C., 100 block of Musser Road, East Earl. Chapter 7.

RINN, May H., 700 block of Dogwood Lane, Gap. Chapter 13.

ROSARIO, Alejandro, 400 block of West Vine Street. Chapter 13.

Under Chapter 7 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, a debtor’s assets are liquidated to pay creditors. Under Chapter 11, the debtor, often a company, reorganizes and may pay some creditors. Under Chapter 13, a debtor proposes a repayment plan.