Here is a list of Lancaster County bankruptcies recorded in U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Eastern District of Pennsylvania, Reading, April 19-25.

DOERR, Michele E., 500 block of Holly Drive, New Providence. Chapter 7.

MULLER, Steven George, first block of Ocola Drive, Paradise. Chapter 13.

THOMAS, Verna, 500 block of South Main Street NE, North East, Md. Chapter 7.

WINKELMAN, Kurt M., first block of Cedar Acres Drive. Chapter 7.

Under Chapter 7 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, a debtor’s assets are liquidated to pay creditors. Under Chapter 11, the debtor, often a company, reorganizes and may pay some creditors. Under Chapter 13, a debtor proposes a repayment plan.