Here is a list of Lancaster County bankruptcies recorded in U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Eastern District of Pennsylvania, Reading, March 17-23.

Gary M. Longo Jr., 500 block of Providence Court, Lititz. Chapter 13.

Theodore Joseph Ranck Jr., 3400 block of Anchor Road, Washington Boro. Chapter 13.

Mary Jane Zell, 600 block of South Marshall Street. Chapter 13.

Jon-Paul Tan M. Do, 6400 block of Lincoln Court, East Petersburg. Chapter 7.

James E. Trievel, 200 block of Harvestview North, Mount Joy. Chapter 7.

Abel Torres-Perez, 200 block of Woodchuck Drive, Ephrata. Chapter 7.

Under Chapter 7 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, a debtor’s assets are liquidated to pay creditors. Under Chapter 11, the debtor, often a company, reorganizes and may pay some creditors. Under Chapter 13, a debtor proposes a repayment plan.