Here is a list of Lancaster County bankruptcies recorded in U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Eastern District of Pennsylvania, Reading, Feb. 25-March 2.
Daniel Colon Lebron, 1200 block of Fremont Street. Chapter 7.
Thomas Matthew and Keisha Marie Bucklin, 100 block of West Main Street, Leola. Chapter 7.
James W. Lamparter, 200 block of West King Street. Chapter 7.
Kimberly A. Megill, 600 block of Fruitville Pike, Manheim. Chapter 7.
Bruce H. Friedell, 1000 block of Bentley Ridge Boulevard. Chapter 7.
Arturo Martinez, 100 block of Sherfield Court, Elizabethtown. Chapter 7.
Patricia A. Dougherty, first block of South Grant Street, Manheim. Chapter 13.
Thomas Francis and Marcia Kay Umbenhauer, first block of Cornwall Apartments, Elizabethtown. Chapter 7.
Debra Seale Wertz, 200 block of West Main Street, Mountville. Chapter 13.
William F. Jr. and Lucy R. Bender, 400 block of Mahogany Drive. Chapter 13.
Gregory S. Curylo, 200 block of Oakfield Court West. Chapter 7.
Danny G. Will, 2000 block of Marietta Avenue. Chapter 13.
Justin Scott and Courtney Addine Lightcap, first block of Autumn Blaze Way, Ephrata. Chapter 7.
Jason L. and Dana A. Miller, 100 block of North Laurel Street, Manheim. Chapter 7.
William E. and Bonnie L. Schaeffer, 2100 block of Meadow View Road, Manheim. Chapter 7.
Wesley Michael Weymers II, 500 block of Donegal Springs Road, Mount Joy. Chapter 7.
Kathy S. Wolgamuth, 100 block of Oak Knoll Circle, Millersville. Chapter 13.
Guillermo Alverado, 700 block of Sherry Lane. Chapter 7.
Jennifer Ann Disla, 1900 block of Millport Road, Chapter 7.
Steven M. Rokosz, 900 block of Perry Road, Lititz. Chapter 7.
Under Chapter 7 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, a debtor’s assets are liquidated to pay creditors. Under Chapter 11, the debtor, often a company, reorganizes and may pay some creditors. Under Chapter 13, a debtor proposes a repayment plan.