Here is a list of Lancaster County bankruptcies recorded in U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Eastern District of Pennsylvania, Reading, Feb. 18-24.
Kelsey J. Weflen, 100 block of Cherry Hill Road, Ronks. Chapter 7.
Anthony Lynn and Brenda Ann Williams, 500 block of Snyder Hollow Road, New Providence. Chapter 7.
Bruce F. and Joan E. Barr, 100 block of Country Drive, Denver. Chapter 7.
Jennifer E. Brown, first block of West Locust Street, Ephrata. Chapter 13.
Patricia Lynn Hamby, 100 block of Wheatland Drive, Lititz. Chapter 7.
Eric T. and Milagrito I. Bowers, first block of West Walnut Street, Marietta. Chapter 7.
Glenda L. Torres, 100 block of Rose Drive. Chapter 7.
Zachary J. Fuehrer, 100 block of Fruitville Pike, Manheim. Chapter 7.
Richard L. and Diane M. Hershey, 4400 block of Miller Drive, Mount Joy. Chapter 7.
Under Chapter 7 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, a debtor’s assets are liquidated to pay creditors. Under Chapter 11, the debtor, often a company, reorganizes and may pay some creditors. Under Chapter 13, a debtor proposes a repayment plan.