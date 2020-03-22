Here is a list of Lancaster County bankruptcies recorded in U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Eastern District of Pennsylvania, Reading, March 10-16.

Betty J. Stine, 5800 block of Burkey Road, Gap. Chapter 7.

Bonnie L. Hackart, 400 block of Daisy Drive, New Providence. Chapter 7.

Martha T. Colon, 400 block of Howard Avenue. Chapter 7.

David D. Thompson Jr., first block of Village Square Drive, Marietta. Chapter 7.

Erin L. Stouffer, 100 block of Bradford Street, Millersville. Chapter 13.

Deborah Ann Dahlem, 900 block of Plane Street, Columbia. Chapter 7.

Kim D. Geib, 2100 block of Old Philadelphia Pike. Chapter 13.

Under Chapter 7 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, a debtor’s assets are liquidated to pay creditors. Under Chapter 11, the debtor, often a company, reorganizes and may pay some creditors. Under Chapter 13, a debtor proposes a repayment plan.