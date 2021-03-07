Here is a list of Lancaster County bankruptcies recorded in U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Eastern District of Pennsylvania, Reading, Feb. 23-March 1.

CRUZ, Robert Jr., 100 block of Jagger Lane, Mountville. Chapter 7.

FORBES, Eric, 1500 block of Princess Anne Drive. Chapter 7.

FRAZIER, Kay Marie, 100 block of Wellington Road. Chapter 7.

HUDSON, Kristin R., first block of Glenbrook Road, Leola. Chapter 7.

LOPEZ, Carlos E. and Maritza A., first block of North Spruce Street, Elizabethtown. Chapter 7.

PETERS, Cynthia L., 100 block of Ricklin Drive, Leola. Chapter 7.

RODRIGUEZ FIGUEROA, Cesar M. and Claudia Santos, 6500 block of Hollow Drive, East Petersburg. Chapter 7.

THOMPSON, Aldus J. and Deborah L., 900 block of Mount Zion Road, Narvon. Chapter 7.

WALTON, Jacob G., first block of Russet Lane, Millersville. Chapter 7.

WILLIAMS, Barry R., 300 block of North Hoover Avenue, New Holland. Chapter 7.

Under Chapter 7 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, a debtor’s assets are liquidated to pay creditors. Under Chapter 11, the debtor, often a company, reorganizes and may pay some creditors. Under Chapter 13, a debtor proposes a repayment plan.