Here is a list of Lancaster County bankruptcies recorded in U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Eastern District of Pennsylvania, Reading, March 16-22.

ECENRODE, Barbara A., first block of Morning Glory Lane, Manheim. Chapter 7.

LINDEMAN, Preston H., 100 block of West Main Street, Terre Hill. Chapter 7.

SWANSON, Garland and Laurie M., 100 block of Hemlock Road, Ephrata. Chapter 7.

TRAN, Tuyen T., 1700 block of Drummers Lane. Chapter 13.

Under Chapter 7 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, a debtor’s assets are liquidated to pay creditors. Under Chapter 11, the debtor, often a company, reorganizes and may pay some creditors. Under Chapter 13, a debtor proposes a repayment plan.