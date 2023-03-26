Here is a list of Lancaster County bankruptcies recorded in U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Eastern District of Pennsylvania, Reading, March 14-20.

BOURNE, David G., 100 block of North Pine Street. Chapter 7.

KONDRAK, Tymofiy P. and Alina Kondrak, 200 block of West Burkholder Drive, Lititz. Chapter 7.

ORTEGA, Raul D. Sr. and Marien C. Ortega, 300 block of Highlawn Avenue, Elizabethtown. Chapter 7.

PHAM, Robin L., 700 block of Sherry Lane. Chapter 7.

RHOADES, Bryce J., 400 block of Locust Street, Columbia. Chapter 7.

TUCKER, Jamilah, 100 block of Buck Run Road, Christiana. Chapter 13.

Under Chapter 7 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, a debtor’s assets are liquidated to pay creditors. Under Chapter 11, the debtor, often a company, reorganizes and may pay some creditors. Under Chapter 13, a debtor proposes a repayment plan.