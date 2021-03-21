Here is a list of Lancaster County bankruptcies recorded in U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Eastern District of Pennsylvania, Reading, March 9-15.

CATE, Elizabeth A., 900 block of East Main Street, Mount Joy. Chapter 7.

CUNROD, Theodore K., first block of Lancaster Avenue, Ephrata. Chapter 7.

GARNER, Keith Elliott, first block of Christy Lane, Lititz. Chapter 7.

KELLER, Sarah Lenore, first block of Covington Court, Mount Joy. Chapter 7.

MAY, Nathan L. Jr., 600 block of West Vine Street. Chapter 13.

Under Chapter 7 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, a debtor’s assets are liquidated to pay creditors. Under Chapter 11, the debtor, often a company, reorganizes and may pay some creditors. Under Chapter 13, a debtor proposes a repayment plan.