Here is a list of Lancaster County bankruptcies recorded in U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Eastern District of Pennsylvania, Reading, March 7-13.

CRUZ, Jessey J., 500 block of Candlewyck Road. Chapter 7.

KNOLLMEYER, Juliann H., first block of Bittersweet Path, Willow Street. Chapter 7.

ROTH, Roxanne M., 300 block of East Roseville Road. Chapter 7.

SITES, Shane Richard and Toni Michelle Sites, 100 block of Carriage House Drive, Willow Street. Chapter 13.

TRAIL, Robert Elim Jr., 900 block of Reading Road, East Earl. Chapter 13.

WEIDINGER, Shelly L., 200 block of Knollwood Road, Millersville. Chapter 7.

Under Chapter 7 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, a debtor’s assets are liquidated to pay creditors. Under Chapter 11, the debtor, often a company, reorganizes and may pay some creditors. Under Chapter 13, a debtor proposes a repayment plan.