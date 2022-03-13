Here is a list of Lancaster County bankruptcies recorded in U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Eastern District of Pennsylvania, Reading, March 1-7.

BROOKS, Stacy L., 300 block of Arcadia Trace Road, Peach Bottom. Chapter 7.

FASNACHT, Stanley M., 800 block of Olde Hickory Road. Chapter 7.

GUARINO, Edgar and Laura A., 600 block of Candlewyck Drive. Chapter 13.

HIMELRIGHT, Dianne E., first block of Circle Drive, Manheim. Chapter 7.

MUMMAU, Glenn T., 100 block of Greider Avenue, Elizabethtown. Chapter 7.

ZINK, Elmer A., 1000 block of Donegal Springs Road, Mount Joy. Chapter 7.

Under Chapter 7 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, a debtor’s assets are liquidated to pay creditors. Under Chapter 11, the debtor, often a company, reorganizes and may pay some creditors. Under Chapter 13, a debtor proposes a repayment plan.