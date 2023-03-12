Here is a list of Lancaster County bankruptcies recorded in U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Eastern District of Pennsylvania, Reading, Feb. 28-March 6.

HERNANDEZ, Digna Mary, 100 block of Green Street. Chapter 7.

HOFFMAN, Leslie A., 100 block of Clearfield Court East. Chapter 13.

LINDSEY, Michelle Marie, 200 block of Eckman Road. Chapter 7.

PULLIN, Stephen, 1900 block of Crestwyck Circle, Mount Joy. Chapter 7.

WARD, Jennifer E., first block of Bethel Street, Columbia. Chapter 7.

Under Chapter 7 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, a debtor’s assets are liquidated to pay creditors. Under Chapter 11, the debtor, often a company, reorganizes and may pay some creditors. Under Chapter 13, a debtor proposes a repayment plan.