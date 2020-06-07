Here is a list of Lancaster County bankruptcies recorded in U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Eastern District of Pennsylvania, Reading, May 26-June 1.

Penelope N. Roda, 100 block of Upper Valley Road, Christiana. Chapter 13.

Brian R. and Diane L. Schoenberger, 500 block of East Park Street, Elizabethtown. Chapter 13.

Virginia and Joseph Anthony Formica, first block of Egret Circle, Denver. Chapter 13.

Stephen D. Ehrhart, first block of Run Valley Road, Conestoga. Chapter 13.

David Mendez, 500 block of Reynolds Avenue. Chapter 7.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Elizabeth Robinson Jaquith, 1500 block of Zarker Road. Chapter 13.

Joyce L. Kuzis, 400 block of West Ridge Road, Elizabethtown. Chapter 7.

Rudolf M. Koberstein, first block of Westbrook Drive, Akron. Chapter 7.

Sandra Darlene Santiago, first block of Orange Street, Ephrata. Chapter 7.

Irene J. Steffy, 700 block of Primrose Lane, Ephrata. Chapter 7.

Under Chapter 7 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, a debtor’s assets are liquidated to pay creditors. Under Chapter 11, the debtor, often a company, reorganizes and may pay some creditors. Under Chapter 13, a debtor proposes a repayment plan.