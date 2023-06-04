Here is a list of Lancaster County bankruptcies recorded in U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Eastern District of Pennsylvania, Reading, May 23-29.

CLINTON, Broch Christopher, 2100 block of Coventry Road. Chapter 7.

GOLDBERGER, David J., 1500 block of Ridgeview Avenue. Chapter 13.

RAIMONDO, Michael Joseph, 500 block of South Lime Street. Chapter 7.

REIDER, Scott A. and Kimberly S. Reider, first block of Main Street, Denver. Chapter 13.

THOMPSON, Michelle L., 300 block of South Charlotte Street, Manheim. Chapter 13.

WEBB, Austin Maurice, 5700 block of River Road, Conestoga. Chapter 7.

Under Chapter 7 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, a debtor’s assets are liquidated to pay creditors. Under Chapter 11, the debtor, often a company, reorganizes and may pay some creditors. Under Chapter 13, a debtor proposes a repayment plan.