Here is a list of Lancaster County bankruptcies recorded in U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Eastern District of Pennsylvania, Reading, May 24-30.

CARPULLING COM LLC, 200 block of Cedar Hollow, Manheim. Chapter 7.

GRAY, Sean, 200 block of Maple Street, Gordonville. Chapter 13.

HOOVER, Timothy F. and Marci M. Hoover, 6500 block of Hollow Drive, East Petersburg. Chapter 7.

LOCHOW, Julie C., 300 block of Valleybrook Drive. Chapter 13.

SMITH, Darrel J. Jr. and Kara R. Smith, 200 block of Cedar Hollow, Manheim. Chapter 13.

VASQUEZ, Alexus, 500 block of South Christian Street. Chapter 7.

Under Chapter 7 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, a debtor’s assets are liquidated to pay creditors. Under Chapter 11, the debtor, often a company, reorganizes and may pay some creditors. Under Chapter 13, a debtor proposes a repayment plan.

Here is a list of Lancaster County bankruptcies recorded in U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Eastern District of Pennsylvania, Reading, May 24-30.

CARPULLING COM LLC, 200 block of Cedar Hollow, Manheim. Chapter 7.

GRAY, Sean, 200 block of Maple Street, Gordonville. Chapter 13.

HOOVER, Timothy F. and Marci M. Hoover, 6500 block of Hollow Drive, East Petersburg. Chapter 7.

LOCHOW, Julie C., 300 block of Valleybrook Drive. Chapter 13.

SMITH, Darrel J. Jr. and Kara R. Smith, 200 block of Cedar Hollow, Manheim. Chapter 13.

VASQUEZ, Alexus, 500 block of South Christian Street. Chapter 7.

n Under Chapter 7 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, a debtor’s assets are liquidated to pay creditors. Under Chapter 11, the debtor, often a company, reorganizes and may pay some creditors. Under Chapter 13, a debtor proposes a repayment plan.