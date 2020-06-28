Here is a list of Lancaster County bankruptcies recorded in U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Eastern District of Pennsylvania, Reading, June 16-22.

Thomas J. Brendel, first block of Ridgewood Manor, Manheim. Chapter 7.

Marlene M. Thompson, 600 block of Baldwin Way, Mount Joy. Chapter 7.

David J. Wells Sr., first block of Kline Road, Marietta. Chapter 7.

Robert W. Huggins Jr., first block of Hoover Drive, Ephrata. Chapter 7.

John D. and Gail M. Sterback, 100 block of Musser Avenue. Chapter 7.

Under Chapter 7 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, a debtor’s assets are liquidated to pay creditors. Under Chapter 11, the debtor, often a company, reorganizes and may pay some creditors. Under Chapter 13, a debtor proposes a repayment plan.