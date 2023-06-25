Here is a list of Lancaster County bankruptcies recorded in U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Eastern District of Pennsylvania, Reading, June 13-19.

NIEVES, Janet, 200 block of Pitt Street, Manheim. Chapter 7.

NORDABY, Joseph, 400 block of Hummingbird Drive, Lititz. Chapter 13.

WHITEKETTLE, Ronald E., 200 block of Church Avenue, Ephrata. Chapter 13.

Under Chapter 7 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, a debtor’s assets are liquidated to pay creditors. Under Chapter 11, the debtor, often a company, reorganizes and may pay some creditors. Under Chapter 13, a debtor proposes a repayment plan.