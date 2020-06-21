Here is a list of Lancaster County bankruptcies recorded in U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Eastern District of Pennsylvania, Reading, June 9-15.

Kristie A. Palmer, 1000 block of Lloyds Road, Oxford. Chapter 7.

Dawne A. Dorf, 200 block of Royal Horse Way, Reinholds. Chapter 7.

Patricia M. Bennett, first block of North Sixth Street, Denver. Chapter 7.

Tania Aguado, 200 block of Miller Road, Akron. Chapter 7.

Pasquale Grasso III, 200 block of East Market Street, Marietta. Chapter 7.

Jeffrey Lynn Pierce, first block of Fox Road, Newmanstown. Chapter 7.

Under Chapter 7 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, a debtor’s assets are liquidated to pay creditors. Under Chapter 11, the debtor, often a company, reorganizes and may pay some creditors. Under Chapter 13, a debtor proposes a repayment plan.