Here is a list of Lancaster County bankruptcies recorded in U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Eastern District of Pennsylvania, Reading, June 8-14.

COLON-APONTE, Santa R., first block of Granite Drive, East Earl. Chapter 7.

MUSSER, Patrick Scott, first block of Mazzotta Road, Stevens. Chapter 13.

UVEGES, Amber J., 2800 block of Lititz Pike. Chapter 7.

WAGNER, Sandra Anne, 1700 block of Betz Farm Drive. Chapter 13.

Under Chapter 7 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, a debtor’s assets are liquidated to pay creditors. Under Chapter 11, the debtor, often a company, reorganizes and may pay some creditors. Under Chapter 13, a debtor proposes a repayment plan.