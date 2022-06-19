Here is a list of Lancaster County bankruptcies recorded in U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Eastern District of Pennsylvania, Reading, June 7-13.

ADROVIC, Jasmin, 2200 block of William Penn Way. Chapter 7.

GERHOLD, Donna M., 1600 block of Judie Lane. Chapter 7.

PARR, John Ronald, first block of Thicket Lane. Chapter 13.

RUCH, Lynnette G., first block of Gable Park Road. Chapter 13.

Under Chapter 7 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, a debtor’s assets are liquidated to pay creditors. Under Chapter 11, the debtor, often a company, reorganizes and may pay some creditors. Under Chapter 13, a debtor proposes a repayment plan.