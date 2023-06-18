Here is a list of Lancaster County bankruptcies recorded in U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Eastern District of Pennsylvania, Reading, June 6-12.

IRIZARRY, Emiliano and Esperanza Irizarry, 1300 block of Meadowcreek Lane. Chapter 13.

PLOPPERT, Charles M., first block of Cambridge Village. Chapter 7.

STIDD, Kurtis M., 400 block of Sunset Avenue, Mount Joy. Chapter 7.

SWANN, Laurette Matilda, 100 block of Hurst Drive, Ephrata. Chapter 7.

Under Chapter 7 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, a debtor’s assets are liquidated to pay creditors. Under Chapter 11, the debtor, often a company, reorganizes and may pay some creditors. Under Chapter 13, a debtor proposes a repayment plan.